Destiny 2's mid-season expansion celebrating Bungie’s 30-year development history includes nods to Halo, Marathon, and...2007's Spider-Man 3? Sure, why not. I mean there’s a literal trans-dimensional space pony currently chaperoning players through a The Price Is Right horde mode too, so clearly any thing is fair game.

Labeled the “Too Cool Dance” in Destiny 2's Eververse shop, it didn’t take acolytes of Sam Raimi’s Spider-Man trilogy long to realize the emote was actually the infamous dance evil Tobey Maguire performs in the third film during a montage set to the “People Get Up and Drive Your Funky Soul” James Brown remix.

For the uninitiated, or those who are simply too young to have partaken in Spider-Man’s original Hollywood debut, Spider-Man 3 saw Peter Parker temporarily become a ham-fisted emo jerk after discovering the Venom symbiote. As part of that transformation, he gave himself a weird dark comb over and, uh, danced a lot. Now you can do that in Destiny 2 as well, minus the part where a generation of fans shake their heads in disgust, only to come around a decade later and revel in Spider-Man 3's messy perfection.

Weirdly, this new Too Cool Dance emote didn’t even come out of nowhere. at least one player requested it as far back as August. “Please Bungie, give me the spider man 3 dancing emote,” they wrote. “P.S. Tobey is the best.”

The timing of this easter egg is also interesting, considering the conclusion to the newest Spider-Man trilogy, Spider-Man: No Way Home, is just around the corner. The latest trailer didn’t confirm Maguire would appear in the multiverse showdown, but, I mean, come on. The question isn’t whether he’ll be there, it’s whether he’ll dance.

In the meantime, kudos to Bungie for doing what no game that currently actually features Spider-Man has.