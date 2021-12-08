Destiny 2’s massive mid-season update went live yesterday, and while there are a million aspects to discuss about it, the first thing a lot of returning players will want to know is how to get Gjallarhorn, the overpowered Exotic rocket launcher from Destiny 1. The answer isn’t complicated, but it’s not a stroll in the Cosmodrome either.

Advertisement

It’s worth noting upfront that players can only get access to Gjallarhorn after they buy the Bungie 30th Anniversary Pack for $25. Some new content like the Dares of Eternity mode are free, but much of the update, like Gjallahorn, is not. Unlike some of other Exotics, including the newly added Forerunner sidearm inspired by Halo’s Magnum, the Gjallahorn Exotic quest line doesn’t have many steps, but it does require you to complete the new Grasp of Avarice Dungeon.

Here’s the rundown:

Complete your first run of Dares of Eternity.

Talk to Xur afterwards and scroll to the right on his vendor tab to get the Gjallarhorn quest.

Go talk to Shawn Han in the Cosmodrome.

Go complete the Grasp of Avarice Dungeon.

This is the hard part, at least relative to the rest of the quest. I went in fresh with randos and no mic, and we still completed it in under 90 minutes, despite lots of dying and a few unfortunate wipes. The main things to watch out for are traps, which are everywhere, so have one person hang back and be on hand to revive the others.



G/O Media may get a commission Save 26% 5 Years of PlayStation Plus Game online through 2026

Combine all 5 codes and enjoy 5 years of unlimited access to PlayStation classics or share them with your gaming buddies and family. Buy for $219 at StackSocial

The other main mechanics are golden Avarice engrams, which you need to collect and deposit near white white crystals to bring down white enemy shields, and Fallen tech you ne ed to power with Scorch cannons to raise gates or power launch pads. For a step-by-step walkthrough, you can check out this helpful (and not overly long) guide by Fallout Plays. But it won’t take you long to muddle through on your own if you want to enjoy exploring it on your own first.



Advertisement

Take the Wolfpack you get from the Dungeon boss back to Han.

Go kill 6 more powerful Fallen in the Cosmodrome by completing Public Events.

Get a launcher housing from Han.

Go to the Tower and talk to Banshee.

Go back to the Cosmodrome and complete the Exodus Garden 2A Lost Sector .

Go back and craft Gjallahorn at the workbench near Han.

Talk to Han one last time to complete the quest.

Advertisement

And voila! Now you have one of the most powerful weapons Destiny has ever seen. Except this time it’s even stronger, because it has a new perk called Pack Hunter that adds Wolfpack Rounds (entire clusters of tracking missiles) to all nearby allies firing non-Exotic rocket launchers. Very nice.

