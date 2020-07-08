Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
fahey
Mike Fahey
Filed to:World of Warcraft
World of WarcraftShadowlandsExpansionBlizzardKotakucoreMMORPGPCmetapost
Screenshot: Blizzard

Despite developers having to work around quarantine restrictions, World of Warcraft’s Shadowlands expansion is still planned for release this fall. During today’s game update stream Blizzard announced the eighth expansion to the long-running MMO moves from alpha to beta next week.

Mike Fahey

Kotaku elder, lover of video games, keyboards, toys, snacks, and other unsavory things.

