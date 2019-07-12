Despite boasting the most followers, Tyler “Ninja” Blevins is not the undisputed king of Twitch. Data from streaming utility company StreamElements shows that Turner “Tfue” Tenney had six million more hours watched from April through June. In general, Twitch’s top five is in flux, with others like Jaryd “Summit1g” Lazar posting strong numbers, as well. Also interesting: 75 percent of viewers largely tune in to Twitch’s top 5,000 streamers. Meanwhile, esports makes up just 25 percent of viewership hours.

