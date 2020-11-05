Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
Demon's Souls Characters No Longer Look Like Creepy Shells Of Humanity

Ethan Gach
Filed to:Demon's souls remake
Demon's souls remakecharacter creatorsonyfromsoftwareBluepoint Gamesremakekotakucore
Illustration for article titled iDemons Souls/i Characters No Longer Look Like Creepy Shells Of Humanity
Screenshot: Sony

Sony revealed Demon’s Souls Remake’s character creator today and it looks like you can now play the game as an actual person.

“With this new character creator, you will be able to customize your appearance with up to 16 million permutations,” writes Sony Worldwide Studios’ creative director Gavin Moore over on the PlayStation Blog. “We’ve added many more customization options than you’ll remember from the PS3 game, and also worked hard to ensure there is a satisfying variety possible for those who wish to tinker with every slider.”

The results are pretty impressive:

Screenshot: Sony
For those who skipped the original Demon’s Souls on PS3, here’s what you missed out on:

Credit: kormaruR

As people have been pointing out online, the new character creator looks like it’s from an entirely different game. Instead of just improving the oily baby-skinned action figure look of the original warriors, the Remake completely overhauls them.

I’m sure not everyone will be pleased by these changes, especially the Souls purists lurking among us. I, however, am looking forward to no longer being worried that my Demon’s Souls character might murder me in my dreams.

Ethan Gach

Kotaku staff writer. You can reach him at ethan.gach@kotaku.com

