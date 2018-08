Photo: Fate/Grand Order (Facebook)

Demon gods from Fate/Grand Order are popping up in Taipei to mark the release of the free-to-play game’s latest chapter.



In the clip below, you can see how the Demon God Barbatos appears in-game (jump ahead to around the 40-second mark).

Barbatos has been joined by other Demon Gods for this installation.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Photo: Fate/Grand Order (Facebook)

Fate/Grand Order has a big following in Taiwan, where previously, the Taipei metro got its own FGO train carriage.



Advertisement