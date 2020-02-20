Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.

Democratic Socialism Simulator Lets You Tax The Rich, Nationalize Amazon

Luke Plunkett
In Democratic Socialism Simulator, the goal is simple: loads of cute American animals are going to either ask questions about, or give advice related to, government policy. And you, as “the first socialist president of the United States”, have to decide what to do.

It’s not quite as simple as just saying “yay” or “nay”, though. You need to balance the needs of voters, the economy and the environment, and while taxing the rich is very much on the cards, it also brings with it certain risks.

I want to be friends with the Treasurer.

It’s available now for $5 on itch.io.

Luke Plunkett

Luke Plunkett is a Senior Editor based in Canberra, Australia. He has written a book on cosplay, designed a game about airplanes, and also runs cosplay.kotaku.com.

