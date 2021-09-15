With fans having waited forever for news like this, Undertale’s Toby Fox just announced that Deltarune Chapter 2 will be out...this week



At the conclusion of a stream marking the 6th anniversary of Undertale’s release, a trailer for Deltarune’s second chapter dropped, revealing not just some gameplay but a release date of September 17 (at 8pm, EST, to be exact). Here’s the short clip:

The first chapter of Deltarune was also a surprise when it was released back in 2018, coming out of nowhere to give Undertale fans a new series that appeared to be based on that game’s universe, only things were also different.

Note that while the original also came out on Switch and PS4, this release date is only for PC and Mac.

