Is Deltarune a prequel to Undertale? A sequel? A prototype demo to garner feedback for the sequel? We won’t know until we play through the whole thing, but the new game from Undertale designer Toby Fox promises to be just as bizarre and trippy as the last one. (Plus, it’s an anagram.)



After teasing a new project yesterday, Toby Fox today released Deltarune, which you can get for free and play on either PC or Mac. It’s a new game that seems like a teaser—or a prototype—for whatever Fox’s next thing turns out to be. “For those who completed UNDERTALE it’s really important that you check @UNDERTALE 24 hours from now,” he wrote on Twitter yesterday. “I want to make something new, and it all begins with your feedback. A Windows PC / MacOSX PC is needed.”

Since then, the Undertale Twitter has been full of cryptic messages—bring on the Gaster theories—that culminated in today’s link to the Deltarune website. If you download the game on PC, you’ll probably get a warning message, so here’s some helpful advice:

We’ll share more about Deltarune once we’ve had a chance to play through it all, but given that this is Undertale-related, don’t expect it to be straightforward. Happy Halloween.