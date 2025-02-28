You Can Buy A Ton Of Delisted Steam Games, Like Deadpool, On Amazon

Over 30 delisted Steam PC games are currently available to buy via Amazon. It’s unclear how long these games have been available, but considering the fact that digital Steam keys for some of these titles, like Marvel Ultimate Alliance, can sell for hundreds of dollars online, this is easily the cheapest and safest way to grab these digital games. The question is: How long will these delisted games remain available on Amazon?

On February 28, deals guru Wario64 began tweeting Amazon store links for delisted Steam games. And weirdly, if you visit the store page for these games you’ll discover that Amazon is still willing to take your money for games that were delisted years ago.

I tested this and bought a digital copy of Deadpool on Amazon for $40. About a minute later I had a Steam code. I tested the code and it worked. I now own Deadpool on Steam. If you look around you’ll see people selling Steam codes for Deadpool for over $200. Yet I just bought it on Amazon for (the admittedly still high price of) $40.

According to this awesome list put together by user Realtione on SteamGifts.com, there seem to be over 30 delisted PC games currently available on Amazon. These titles include Family Guy: Back to the Multiverse, Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater HD, Jurassic Park: The Game, Dark Souls: Prepare To Die Edition, and Mortal Kombat Komplete Kollection.

Now, keep in mind that all of these games are priced at full retail. For example, if you want to buy Family Guy: Back to the Multiverse, you’d need to shell out $50. And these codes only work for people living in the United States. But hey, if you’ve been wanting a digital copy of Marvel Ultimate Alliance on PC, this is probably your best (and cheapest) option.

I do wonder how long this will last. I assume these are just old codes that Amazon has in its digital inventory and once the codes run out, that will be that. For some less popular games, it could take a long time for PC codes to dry up. But I’d expect that Deadpool and other highly sought after Steam games will go fast, especially as these codes could be resold. So don’t wait too long to buy any of these delisted PC games or you might miss out.

