Nathan Grayson
Death Trash is a post-apocalyptic action-RPG set in an intriguing world. And by intriguing, I mean kinda gross. There are fleshworms, fleshkraken, and locations with names like the Puke Bar. But the game seems intent on marrying gross-out pulp appeal with smart design and player freedom; you can exit dialogue whenever you want, and you can opt to kill literally everyone or “hardly kill anyone.” It’s set to enter early access early next year.

