News
Brian Ashcraft
Image: Kojima Productions

Death Stranding’s PC release has been delayed due to the novel coronavirus covid-19 pandemic. The new release date is July 14. According to Kojima Productions, the delay is “to allow more development time amidst the current work-from-home orders in place.”

