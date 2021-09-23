While the average game director would have players simply port their saves from the PlayStation 4 to the PlayStation 5 via some unobtrusive menu, Hideo Kojima is built different. No, players who want to play Death Stranding Director’s Cut on PS5 for high framerates and fast load times will have to lace up their boots and take on one last delivery, literally carrying their old save to the PS5.

Advertisement

According to MP1st, the in-game menu that PS5 players have become accustomed to performing inter-generation save transfers within games like Final Fantasy VII Remake and Ghost of Tsushima is only accessible to Death Stranding players after they boot up their PS4 game and go the extra mile of trekking to a delivery terminal.

While it’s easy to roll your eyes at this admittedly extra process Kojima’s putting players through just to port their saves, I personally find this a typically inspired move for Kojima to take from a director’s standpoint, making save transfers an actual in-game task—delivering packages—that couldn’t be more central to the game’s actual themes and gameplay. There’s a joke somewhere about your character, Sam Porter Bridges, porting your PS4 save data to your PS5 like a bridge might, but I’ll spare you my attempt.

Read More: Kojima: Death Stranding Director’s Cut Isn’t A Director’s Cut

It almost goes without saying that this isn’t the first time Kojima has experimented with getting meta in his games. In the past, he’s had his characters tell players to turn off their console throughout the Metal Gear Solid series and has had Psycho Mantis read player’s memory cards and “move their controller with his mind.” Subtlety is for cowards, and Kojima is no coward when it comes to making his gameplay mechanics literal. Never change, Kojima-san. Well, at least on the meta shit. Could’ve done without Quiet.

Death Stranding Director’s Cut comes out on September 24, so players who want to jump into the next gen experience of Kojima’s game better get ready to take a hike.