Death Stranding 2: How To Crack The Motherhood Passcode

In Death Stranding 2, Sam is tasked with delivering cargo and connecting all of Australia together, just like he did in the first game with the United Cities of America. During one of Sam’s missions, he’ll have to go to a facility called Motherhood, but he needs a passcode to get in.

The passcode will be mostly different for every single person, and there’s only one clue. It’s both very easy to find, as well as easy to overlook if you’re not paying attention. Here’s how to find out the passcode to Motherhood.

On the way to Motherhood

During the main story, you’ll eventually meet up with the Data Scientist and link their facility up to the Chiral Network. Your next main objective is to retrieve an old BB pod from the Armed Survivalists’ base and deliver it to Motherhood. This is a two-pronged main quest.

Make sure to bring some weapons to fight off the survivalists as you make your way to the camp and find the old BB pod. After finding it, make your way to Motherhood.

At Motherhood, the door will be locked, and there’s a keypad that asks Sam for a four-digit password. There are no clues around the dilapidated building, but the only clue you need was hidden in Sam’s corpus (journal) all along.

What is the passcode?

If you didn’t read the quest’s description when picking it up at the Data Scientist’s facility, you will be in the dark here. Within the description, it says, “Be sure to consult the corpus before visiting.” After you’ve accepted the quest, Sam’s journal will update with an entry about Motherhood, so go ahead and read it.

It’ll provide some lore about the Death Stranding, and at the bottom of the entry, it’ll tell you to press the Square button on your PS5 controller in order to reveal the passcode.

The passcode is your (yes, you, the player’s) birthday!

At the start of Death Stranding 2, players are required to input their birthday in a MMDD format, and that’s the four-digital passcode to enter Motherhood. Even if you decided to put a fake birthday or just a random string of numbers and you can’t remember what it was, the corpus entry keeps track of it for you.

As a side note, capturing screenshots or gameplay videos while either the code in the corpus or the keypad are shown is forbidden. Your birthday is personal identification information, and Kojima certainly doesn’t want that being leaked!

Death Stranding 2: On the Beach is now available on PS5.