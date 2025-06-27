Death Stranding 2: How To Connect With The Ghost Hunter

In Death Stranding 2: On the Beach, you’ll be connecting all of Australia to the Chiral Network. Along the way, you’ll find a few optional facilities. One of them belongs to someone called the Ghost Hunter. If you come across this one early, you won’t be able to do anything until you reach the Chronobiologist as part of the main story.

You can take on an optional order at the Chronobiologist’s facility that’ll get your foot in the Ghost Hunter’s door. This leads to another side quest that’ll let Sam finally hook The Ghost Hunter up to the Chiral Network and earn a Trophy along the way.

Deliver proof to the Ghost Hunter

At the Chronobiologist’s facilities in the mountains, there’s a Sub-Order you can take on called “Deliver Proof of an Attack to the Ghost Hunter.” The cargo is easily breakable, so be careful with it when you’re on the way to the Ghost Hunter’s facility. The best way to transport the XL sized cargo is to simply load it up on a Pickup Off-Roader and drive down the mountain. This method should make the trip incredibly easy.

After delivering the cargo to the Ghost Hunter, he’ll thank you and you’ll be able to take sub-orders from him. However, he won’t let Sam connect his facility to the Chiral Network just yet. Select the sub-order called “Uncover the identity of the Headless Riders and Remove the Threat.” Your destination will be the edge of the island and it’ll be marked on your map.

Before heading there, make sure that you’re on a Tri-Cruiser bike and that it’s night time. Also, bring some guns. If you head to the destination without fulfilling those two conditions, Dollman will say that you’ll need to replicate the crime scene that caused porters at night to be attacked.

Confronting the Headless Riders

You can pass the time by sleeping in the DHV Magellan near the Chronobiologist’s facility or at East Fort Knox until the evening. You also have to consider the time it takes to drive the Tri-Cruiser to your destination. By the time you reach it, it might be morning. You can cut this out by creating a Safe House near the destination and sleeping there.

When you ride to the destination on a Tri-Cruiser at night time, there’s going to be a cutscene that’ll create a giant race track out of thin air. Sam will then enter a racing mini-game where he’ll have to shoot down other haunted and autonomously-operated Tri-Cruisers.

After defeating all of the enemies, you’ll unlock the trophy called “The Headless Riders Unmasked.” Head back to the Ghost Hunter’s facility and he’ll be satisfied. After all that work, he’ll link up with the Chiral Network.

Doing these two delivery side quests for the Ghost Hunter should push your rank with him to level two, almost to level three. Your rewards for completing the Headless Riders sub-order are the Porter Suit: Woodland and the Rocket Box MP.

Death Stranding 2: On the Beach is now available on PS5.