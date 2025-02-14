Deadpool & Wolverine Director Working On Live-Action D&D Netflix Show

A new report claims that Netflix’s next big fantasy TV show bet is a Dungeons & Dragons live-action series produced by Shawn Levy, the writer and director behind last year’s mega blockbuster Deadpool & Wolverine.

On February 13, Deadline reported that it had heard from sources that after a lengthy negotiation period, Netflix had finalized a deal for a live-action Dungeons & Dragons TV show. The show was created by Drew Crevello after plans for a Paramount+ D&D series fell apart in 2024. Shawn Levy became involved recently and will help produce it through his 21 Laps production company.

Reportedly the plan is that if this series takes off, Netflix could build a whole live-action universe around the show. Crevello has written the pilot episode and it’s entering development. But if you’re excited for Chris Pine and others from the wonderful 2023 Dungeons & Dragons film to show up, well, I’ve got bad news. It’s reported that this new, yet-to-be-officially-confirmed series won’t be connected to Paramount’s movie. That makes me very sad.

The reported Dungeons & Dragons series will be set in the famous “Forgotten Realms” campaign setting. This is by far the most popular D&D setting and is the same universe that both Baldur’s Gate 3 and the 2023 movie are set in.

Since 2016 Levy has been working closely with Netflix. He’s an executive producer on Stranger Things and has directed some episodes of the series. He also directed The Adam Project in 2022 for the streamer. It’s not surprising that he was able to help bring this new D&D series to Netflix considering his past work with the company. And it feels like a perfect fit, considering how much Dungeons & Dragons plays a part in Stranger Things.

