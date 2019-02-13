Screenshot: Mini Playing Games (YouTube)

Joel Zimmerman, better known by his stage name Deadmau5, announced in a now deleted Reddit post that he’s quitting Twitch after the streaming platform temporarily suspended his account because of a homophobic slur the DJ used while playing PUBG over the weekend.

As first reported by the music outlet EDM.com, Deadmau5 was being shot at in the battle royale game when he said “Is that some fucking cock-sucking stream sniper” followed by the homophobic slur “f*g.” Twich’s community guidelines prohibit “hateful conduct” which includes things like racist, sexist, and homophobic slurs. First time violations usually bring about a temporary suspension, which is what Deadmau5 received.

That suspension was apparently too much for the DJ who took to Reddit to criticized Twitch’s decision in a now-deleted comment, announcing that he was cutting ties with the streaming platform as a result. “I’m not going to stand for Twitch’s double standard when it comes to censoring and suspending me for harmless shit,” Deadmau5 wrote in his non-apology.

“While it was intended to insult a fucking asshat who was being a fucking asshat...it wasn’t ‘directed at an entire group of people who have a sexual orientation that differs from my own’ fuck off with that shit,” he continued. “If I’m sorry for anything, I’m sorry that we live in a world where bottom feeding pieces of shit can sit there staring at a monitor, watching me play video games, and just waiting for someone to get tilted so he can get a few fucking clicks.”

Neither Twitch nor Deadmau5 immediately responded to a request for comment.

The DJ’s latest outburst isn’t exactly surprising. He apologized for making homophobic and transphobic remarks in a “heated” moment last October. The following month Deadmau5 announced he would be taking a break from social media after a Twitch clip in which he called the music of fellow electronic artist Slushii “seriously autistic shit” made the rounds.

In the past Deadmau5 has streamed PUBG with some of Twitch’s biggest names, including Shroud and Dr. Disrespect, but after routinely being called out for his bullshit it appears he’s thrown in the streaming towel for good.