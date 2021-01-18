Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
ShopSubscribe
Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
Kotaku EastJapan

Dead Or Alive Creator Launches His Own Game Company

brianashcraft
Brian Ashcraft
1
1
Illustration for article titled iDead Or Alive/i Creator Launches His Own Game Company
Photo: KIM JAE-HWAN/Staff (Getty Images)
Kotaku EastEast is your slice of Asian internet culture, bringing you the latest talking points from Japan, Korea, China and beyond. Tune in every morning from 4am to 8am.
PrevNextView All

Tomonobu Itagaki made his name creating Dead or Alive and designing Ninja Gaiden games. After leaving Koei Tecmo, he founded Valhalla Game Studios, releasing Devil’s Third. Now, he’s back with a new company.

Itagaki was interviewed for a larger Bloomberg piece on the Xbox in Japan. He was, of course, one of the first Japanese game developers to make games for Xbox and continued to support the Microsoft consoles during his time at Koei Tecmo.

His comments were edited down, but he posted the interview in full on his Facebook page. Itagaki goes into depth about Xbox and his remarks are worth reading in full. However, he ends with this: 

Twenty years have passed since then, and I established my own company, Itagaki Games, which is not Tecmo, nor Valhalla. I know Microsoft is still aggressive. If they reach out to me, it will be an honor for me.

Advertisement

In case you missed it, read Kotaku’s review of Devil’s Third right here. 

Brian Ashcraft

Originally from Texas, Ashcraft has called Osaka home since 2001. He has authored six books, including most recently, The Japanese Sake Bible.

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

DISCUSSION

kobalt77
kobalt77