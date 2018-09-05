Days after Fortnite publisher Epic Games started rewarding players for enabling two-factor authentication, Ubisoft began doing the same with tactical shooter Rainbow Six Siege. Ubisoft account-holders can snag a Siege skin after adding that extra layer of security with the game’s big update, Operation Grim Sky.
Days after Fortnite publisher Epic Games started rewarding players for enabling two-factor authentication, Ubisoft began doing the same with tactical shooter Rainbow Six Siege. Ubisoft account-holders can snag a Siege skin after adding that extra layer of security with the game’s big update, Operation Grim Sky.