Dawn Of The Final Day

ashparrish
Ash Parrish
Filed to:election 2020
election 2020kotakucore
2
1
Screenshot: Rabbidluigi

While doomscrolling through Twitter the past few days, I noticed a lot of people making the same Majora’s Mask joke. Today does feel like the Final Day, doesn’t it? Either the moon will crash into the Earth, or the clock will reset and Americans will have another chance to maybe get it right this time. Problem is, we can’t depend on a deus ex ocarina to save us. It’s up to us,;we all we got.

If you’re American, and you haven’t yet: Go vote.

Please.

The fate of Termina depends on you.

As for me, I’m heading to the Milk Bar for a much needed drink.

24 hours remain.

Ash Parrish

Kotaku Staff Writer - Fanfiction Novelist - Unapologetically Black

iceeweiner
iceeweiner

If you are going to vote Trump, don't, just sit this out. If you prefer Biden but don't think your vote matters, he doesn't inspire you, etc. just fucking vote.