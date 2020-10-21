Darkest Dungeon 2 enters early access in 2021. The follow-up to Red Hook Studios’ amazing RPG from 2016 will be exclusive to the Epic Games Store during its time in early access but should reach other storefronts once it hits 1.0.
DISCUSSION
Aw, Epic Games Store. Lame. I guess it doesn’t matter. I’ve bought the first game, like, three times and have yet to actually finish it.
Amped to see what gameplay looks like, though.