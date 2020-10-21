Vote 2020 graphic
iantothemax
Ian Walker
Filed to:Darkest Dungeon 2
Darkest Dungeon 2 enters early access in 2021. The follow-up to Red Hook Studios’ amazing RPG from 2016 will be exclusive to the Epic Games Store during its time in early access but should reach other storefronts once it hits 1.0.

Ian Walker

Staff Writer, Kotaku

DISCUSSION

fauxbravo
Faux Bravo

Aw, Epic Games Store. Lame. I guess it doesn’t matter. I’ve bought the first game, like, three times and have yet to actually finish it.

Amped to see what gameplay looks like, though.