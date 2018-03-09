Back in 2016, streamer The_Happy_Hob pulled off the world’s first no-hit run of Dark Souls, a feat that left series director Hidetaka Miyazaki in a state of disbelief. Now he’s topped himself—three times over.



After 12 months of work and some crushingly painful setbacks, The_Happy_Hob has completed Dark Souls 1, 2, and 3 back to back to back without ever getting hit. To be clear, this meant that if he meticulously cleared Dark Souls 1 and 2 without so much as a spear tip tickling his ribs, only to get hit during 3's final fight, that was it. Game over. Back to the beginning of the first game. That exact scenario played out once, and as you can imagine, The_Happy_Hob was devastated.

“No fucking way!” he shouted before nearly breaking down into tears.



Yesterday, however, he finally pulled it off, in reverse: he barely made a peep as he took on Dark Souls 1's final boss after having cleared games 3 and 2. As he landed the final blow, he unleashed a triumphant scream.

If you’d like to know more about how he did it, Redditor Wise__Words put together a handy FAQ. In short, though, The_Happy_Hob used some clever tricks involving fall damage (still allowed in a no-hit run) and repeating certain boss fights to make the whole thing possible. By and large, though, it was a glitch-free, magic-free run with a million and a half close shaves at melee range.



“Gaming history!” The_Happy_Hob shouted at the end of the run. “It’s easy,” he added almost in a whisper, before laughing like a man whose sanity abandoned him so long ago that he barely remembers ever having it—which makes sense, given that he ever decided to tackle this challenge in the first place.