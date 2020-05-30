Dancing In The Moonlight

This week on Snapshots we look at some lovely sunsets, a strange monster, a cool jump, a small bird in Red Dead Redemption II, a creepy face, and spot some zombies enjoying a nice run through the dark.
It’s caught me in its spotlight.
Kotaku Snapshots is a weekly look at some of the best, funniest and coolest screenshots players have taken in their favorite games.
If you have a cool screenshot you want to share with me, I’m @Zwiezenz on Twitter. Or post your photos on Twitter using the hashtag #Ksnapshots. You can also email me. Please provide a screenshot, a name and the game’s title OR a link to the photo with that info.