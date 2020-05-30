Dancing In The Moonlight

Screenshot : Twitter

This week on Snapshots we look at some lovely sunsets, a strange monster, a cool jump, a small bird in Red Dead Redemption II, a creepy face, and spot some zombies enjoying a nice run through the dark.



Observation Screenshot : seannuh ( Email )

Final Fantasy XV Screenshot : Venny ( Email )

Doom Eternal Screenshot : @Comput_ART ( Twitter

OnRush Screenshot : @JimdiGriz1 ( Twitter

Horizon: Zero Dawn Screenshot : Matt McCann ( Email )

Red Dead Redemption II Screenshot : @SindyJ_B ( Twitter

Red Dead Redemption II Screenshot : @XkardazX ( Twitter

Assassin’s Creed Odyssey Screenshot : @Cordox1 ( Twitter

Animal Crossing: New Horizons Screenshot : @Yggdrazilla ( Twitter

Spider-Man (PS4) Screenshot : @mr_geralt ( Twitter

Fallout 76 Screenshot : @AppalachiaHowie ( Twitter

GT Sport Screenshot : @lorsteibel ( Twitter

Days Gone Screenshot : @JoshBidwellMTG ( Twitter

It’s caught me in its spotlight.

Kotaku Snapshots is a weekly look at some of the best, funniest and coolest screenshots players have taken in their favorite games.



