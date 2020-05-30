Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
Snapshots

Dancing In The Moonlight

Zack Zwiezen
Filed to:Snapshots
Snapshots
Illustration for article titled Dancing In The Moonlight
Screenshot: Twitter

This week on Snapshots we look at some lovely sunsets, a strange monster, a cool jump, a small bird in Red Dead Redemption II, a creepy face, and spot some zombies enjoying a nice run through the dark.

Observation
Screenshot: seannuh (Email)
Final Fantasy XV
Screenshot: Venny (Email)
Doom Eternal
Screenshot: @Comput_ART (Twitter)
OnRush
Screenshot: @JimdiGriz1 (Twitter)
Horizon: Zero Dawn
Screenshot: Matt McCann (Email)
Red Dead Redemption II
Screenshot: @SindyJ_B (Twitter)
Red Dead Redemption II
Screenshot: @XkardazX (Twitter)
Assassin’s Creed Odyssey
Screenshot: @Cordox1 (Twitter)
Animal Crossing: New Horizons
Screenshot: @Yggdrazilla (Twitter)
Spider-Man (PS4)
Screenshot: @mr_geralt (Twitter)
Fallout 76
Screenshot: @AppalachiaHowie (Twitter)
GT Sport
Screenshot: @lorsteibel (Twitter)
Days Gone
Screenshot: @JoshBidwellMTG (Twitter)

It’s caught me in its spotlight.

Kotaku Snapshots is a weekly look at some of the best, funniest and coolest screenshots players have taken in their favorite games.

If you have a cool screenshot you want to share with me, I’m @Zwiezenz on Twitter. Or post your photos on Twitter using the hashtag #Ksnapshots. You can also email me. Please provide a screenshot, a name and the game’s title OR a link to the photo with that info.

Zack Zwiezen

Kotaku Weekend Editor | Zack Zwiezen is a writer living in Kansas. He has written for Gamecritics, USgamer, Killscreen and Entertainment Fuse.

