Damn, The Nintendo Switch Is Doing Well

Today, Nintendo released its financials for April to December 2019. One thing that sticks out is just how much of the company’s coffers are filled by the Switch. It’s not surprising considering a revamped Switch console, the Switch’s China launch and the Pokémon Sword and Shield juggernaut.



During this period, software sales were powered by Pokémon Sword and Pokémon Shield to the tune of 16.06 million units worldwide. Super Mario Maker 2 sold another five million as did Luigi’s Mansion 3.

For context, Pokémon X and Y has lifetime sales of 16.42 million.

In September, Nintendo released the Switch Lite, while in December, the console finally went on sale in China. Switch hardware sales increased 22.5 percent year on year, and software sales were up 30.1 percent during the same period. As of December 31, Nintendo reached 52.48 million lifetime Switch console sales, which includes 5.19 million sold Lites.

While the Switch is doing better, the 3DS seems to be fading out. Hardware sales were down 73 percent year on year and software sales dropped 63 percent.

In March, Animal Crossing: New Horizons will launch on the Switch, which should continue to power sales through this spring.