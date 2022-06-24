One of my favorite activities growing up as a video game nerd was randomly typing the names of fictional game, movie, or book sequels into Google just to see what came up. I didn’t care if it was real or fake. I enjoyed the daydreaming that came from imagining “what if?”

Now there’s no need to daydream, because we have image-generating AI that take their inspirations from the vast world of the internet. One called Dall-E mini has been making waves lately, so of course I couldn’t resist seeing what the popular AI artist thought a bunch of never-gonna-happen video games sequels might look like.

I put three rules in place, as this can quickly spiral out of hand:

The prompt must specify a sequel/prequel/remake (or just canceled game) that’s unlikely to ever come out. The images Dall E mini generates must show something that resembles gameplay. I’ll only choose games I have familiarity with so I can give a more informed comment on what Dall-E spits out.

Rest assured, none of the never-been, never-will “sequels” we’re about to launch into should fuel speculation that any of these games are planned, in development, or are ever going to come out; all the following images are entirely generated by an AI. So that said, let’s take a look at 10 games, in no particular order, that I’ve often daydreamed about and that, I have to imagine, totally exist in some alternate timeline we were unfortunate to miss out on.