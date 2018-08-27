When you play through a game, you probably make notes to yourself—mental notes. It’s unlikely you keep notebooks like these. Maybe you do!



Twitter user Ishikoro18 posted images of playthrough notes her father kept for games like Final Fantasy X-2, Siren, Ico, Silent Hill 3, Kingdom Hearts and more.

Little drawings, maps, and crossed out puzzles and passwords. There is so much detail in these notes.

Ishikoro18 is an animator, and from the looks of her father’s notes, pops has an artistic streak, too.