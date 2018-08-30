Last week’s Overwatch short starred fan favorite character D.Va and revealed a little bit about her personality. It also gave Overwatch fans a new character to swoon over: her squadmate, D.Mon.

Not much is known about D.Mon as a character, but that’s never stopped fans from getting attached to a character before, and this time is no exception. Her name is Yuna Lee, and according to Overwatch writer Michael Chu, she and D.Va were on the same esports team before suiting up in giant mechs to fight robots together. Other fans have noticed some details in the Busan map that feel a little bit more intimate:

The relationship between these characters is not defined, so fans are defining it themselves. Look how cute this fan-art is:

I’m not holding my breath for any more information about D.Mon, let alone this ship being confirmed. Hell, we still don’t know much more about the Junker Queen than we did when she was introduced. I’ll just have to rely on the fandom to fill in the blanks for me.