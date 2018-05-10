Image: Wizards of the Coast

Sometimes, people create horrible and unconscionable things all in the name of fantasy.



Mordenkainen’s Tome of Foes is D&D’s upcoming adventure, to be released May 18, and its bestiary features something called the Sibriex. It’s appeared before in D&D’s 3rd edition, but in its current incarnation, it’s truly awful. The creature’s “blood and bile cascade” from its body. “Where these noxious fluids hit the ground,” the bestiary continues, “the landscape becomes polluted.”

What does that look like? Well, I’m glad you asked!

Image: Wizards of the Coast

Bile. Blood. Ooze. Chains. Skin. Talons. Tongues. Warts. Let it all wash over you. The more you look, the worse it gets.

Despite it all, it’s got a Charisma score of 25 out of 20, the ability’s traditional peaks core. Maybe that’s because it “emits an aura of corruption 30 feet in every direction.” Or because it squirts bile. Regardless, its huge amount of charisma means it can charm and command lesser creatures. Yes, with that face.