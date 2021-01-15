Cyberpunk Anime Keanu Figure Is Just Happy To Be Here

Big-headed Keanu invites you to wake the frig up. Photo : Good Smile Company

Cyberpunk 2077 has had some problems, sure, but that doesn’t mean people don’t want adorable toys. Good Smile Company’s Nendoroid Johnny Silverhand figure’s got that big, soulful, Keanu Reeves energy in a tiny, big-headed package.

I tell you, I’m glad one of the accessories this $50 Mr. Silverhand figure comes with is a pair of rose-colored glasses because I’m not sure I could handle the full force of anime Keanu’s gaze boring through me day in and day out. He also comes equipped with a gun, guitar, and duffle bag, as well as an additional angry face for when he needs to rock out.

He rocks out. He rocks out more. He ... heads to the gym? Photo : Good Smile Company

Advertisement

Nendoroid Keanu is currently available for preorder, with a ship date of September 2021. Here’s hoping that by then CD Projekt Red has all the bugs ironed out of Cyberpunk 2077 and the toy can be part of a fond memory instead of a grim reminder.