Fine Art

Cyberpunk 2077 Has Logos, Logos Everywhere

lukeplunkett
Luke Plunkett
Filed to:cyberpunk 2077
cyberpunk 2077cyberpunkart
Image: Adrian & Ramona Marc
Fine ArtFine ArtFine Art is a celebration of the work of video game artists, showcasing the best of both their professional and personal portfolios. If you’re in the business and have some art you’d like to share, get in touch!
While the Blade Runner universe gets to use actual company logos all over its buildings, Cyberpunk 2077's developers had to create all their brands, departments and services from scratch.

For tonight’s Fine Art, we’ll be looking at a selection of those, done by Adrian and Ramona Marc, some of them clean, some of them busy, some of them for kids and others for nefarious corporations.

You can see more of Adrian and Ramona’s stuff at their ArtStation pages.

Image: Adrian & Ramona Marc
Image: Adrian & Ramona Marc
Image: Adrian & Ramona Marc
Image: Adrian & Ramona Marc
Image: Adrian & Ramona Marc
Image: Adrian & Ramona Marc
Image: Adrian & Ramona Marc
Image: Adrian & Ramona Marc
Image: Adrian & Ramona Marc
Image: Adrian & Ramona Marc
Image: Adrian & Ramona Marc
Image: Adrian & Ramona Marc
Luke Plunkett

Luke Plunkett is a Senior Editor based in Canberra, Australia. He has written a book on cosplay, designed a game about airplanes, and also runs cosplay.kotaku.com.

