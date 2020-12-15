Cyberpunk 2077 Has Logos, Logos Everywhere

Fine ArtFine ArtFine Art is a celebration of the work of video game artists, showcasing the best of both their professional and personal portfolios. If you’re in the business and have some art you’d like to share, get in touch!
While the Blade Runner universe gets to use actual company logos all over its buildings, Cyberpunk 2077's developers had to create all their brands, departments and services from scratch.
For tonight’s Fine Art, we’ll be looking at a selection of those, done by Adrian and Ramona Marc, some of them clean, some of them busy, some of them for kids and others for nefarious corporations.
You can see more of Adrian and Ramona’s stuff at their ArtStation pages.
DISCUSSION
