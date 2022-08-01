Netflix just dropped a new trailer for its anime series based on Cyberpunk 2077, and it’s more breathtaking than CD Projekt Red’s action role-playing video game.

First announced way back in 2020, Cyberpunk: Edgerunners is a standalone 10-part anime series by CD Projekt Red, Netflix, and Studio Trigger, the anime studio behind shows like Gurren Lagann and Kill la Kill. Unlike its teaser trailer, which gave us vague yet mondo cool shots of its neon-dripped cityscape, extreme close-ups of characters, and blisteringly-fast sakuga action sequences, this trailer gave us a look at the anime’s story.

Cyberpunk: Edgerunners follows a street kid named David. After a near-death experience following a hit-and-run, David joins a crew of eccentric edgerunners looking to take down the corpos of Night City. The crew of edgerunners maintains the same quality of well-crafted character designs Trigger is known for with a touch of Cyberpunk 2077 character archetypes: you’ve got Maine, the imposing muscle of the group and the anime’s Jackie Welles equivalent, punch girl Dorio, tech-wiz Kiwi, the eccentric Pilar, the captivating femme fatale Lucy, and Rebecca, the shortstack with the short-fuse, to round out the crew.

Over the years, Studio Trigger has garnered a reputation for crafting some of anime’s most bombastic action sequences. While some within the anime community view the studio’s output as style over substance, Trigger has recently buffed its catalog with provocative world building by giving Star Wars a much-needed creative facelift with a few episodes from its Disney+ anthology series, Star Wars: Visions, and through its latest Netflix show, Brand New Animal. With Promare director Hiroyuki Imaishi behind the helm for this limited series anime, Cyberpunk: Edgerunners is shaping up to be yet another accolade to add to the anime studio’s resume.

Cyberpunk: Edgerunners is slated to release on August 31.