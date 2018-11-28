Image: Afternoon News

In the anime BanG Dream!, the pink bear Michelle is one of the members of the pop group Hello, Happy World! In real life, there is a thirsty cosplayer in there. The result is nightmare fuel.



Via Afternoon News, here is the full photo which has been circulating on South Korean bulletin boards:

Which drew these inevitable comparisons online:

