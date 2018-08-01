Image: agendateam

Not all Japanese mascots get stuck, mind you, but many of them do.

Previously, Kotaku first reported that one train character kept getting stuck in doorways and ticket wickets, but as Dick King-Smith HQ noted on Twitter, that rotund mascot is not alone.

There are many giant characters in Japan and they keep getting wedged in, what’s for them, tight spaces.

Just look and see what I mean!

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

[Photo: agendateam]

Photo: bongorian1003
Image: dgtube

Advertisement

Image: Share
Image: yurukyara2013, Naver
Image: Plum Heart

Advertisement

Image: Plum Heart
GIF: Ikube

This article was originally published on March 9, 2016.

Kotaku East is your slice of Asian internet culture, bringing you the latest talking points from Japan, Korea, China and beyond. Tune in every morning from 4am to 8am.