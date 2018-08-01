Not all Japanese mascots get stuck, mind you, but many of them do.
Previously, Kotaku first reported that one train character kept getting stuck in doorways and ticket wickets, but as Dick King-Smith HQ noted on Twitter, that rotund mascot is not alone.
There are many giant characters in Japan and they keep getting wedged in, what’s for them, tight spaces.
Just look and see what I mean!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
[Photo: agendateam]
Advertisement
Advertisement
This article was originally published on March 9, 2016.
Kotaku East is your slice of Asian internet culture, bringing you the latest talking points from Japan, Korea, China and beyond. Tune in every morning from 4am to 8am.