Not all Japanese mascots get stuck, mind you, but many of them do.



Previously, Kotaku first reported that one train character kept getting stuck in doorways and ticket wickets, but as Dick King-Smith HQ noted on Twitter, that rotund mascot is not alone.

There are many giant characters in Japan and they keep getting wedged in, what’s for them, tight spaces.

Just look and see what I mean!

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

[Photo: agendateam]

Advertisement

Image: yurukyara2013, Naver

Advertisement

Your browser does not support HTML5 video tag.Click here to view original GIF GIF: Ikube

This article was originally published on March 9, 2016.