Kotaku EastJapan

Cute Animal Crossing Clothing To Wear At Home

Brian Ashcraft
Brian Ashcraft
animal crossing
animal crossingnintendojapankotakueast
Illustration for article titled Cute iAnimal Crossing/i Clothing To Wear At Home
Photo: gelatopique
Kotaku EastEast is your slice of Asian internet culture, bringing you the latest talking points from Japan, Korea, China and beyond. Tune in every morning from 4am to 8am.
It’s 2020. People are staying home for obvious reasons. But! That doesn’t mean we should forgo looking absolutely adorable.

Japanese clothing brand Gelato Pique is releasing a line of Animal Crossing loungewear because it’s safer to stay to be cute at home. Included are sets of character-themed hoodies and shorts, a hooded blanket with ears, and the best Tom Nook slippers I’ve ever seen.

Illustration for article titled Cute iAnimal Crossing/i Clothing To Wear At Home
Photo: gelatopique
Illustration for article titled Cute iAnimal Crossing/i Clothing To Wear At Home
Photo: gelatopique
Illustration for article titled Cute iAnimal Crossing/i Clothing To Wear At Home
Photo: gelatopique
Illustration for article titled Cute iAnimal Crossing/i Clothing To Wear At Home
Photo: gelatopique
Illustration for article titled Cute iAnimal Crossing/i Clothing To Wear At Home
Photo: gelatopique
Illustration for article titled Cute iAnimal Crossing/i Clothing To Wear At Home
Photo: gelatopique

These outfits look as cozy as Animal Crossing itself! Orders start online on November 18 in Japan. 

Gelato Pique does have an American online shop, but the website isn’t promoting the Animal Crossing collection. There is a nice Snoopy one, though. 

Brian Ashcraft

Originally from Texas, Ashcraft has called Osaka home since 2001. He has authored six books, including most recently, The Japanese Sake Bible.

