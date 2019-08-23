Cute toys made terrifying. Traditional Japanese motifs reworked on rusted robots. The world of Fallout brought to life. This is the work of toy and figure modder Y_Nakajima.
Nakajima’s work excels at putting a creepy dystopian spin on figures and toys, bringing them to life in a nicely rusted and weathered way (Previously, Kotaku has featured Nakajima’s Thomas toy mod).
Below are some of the resulting custom creations:
[Image: Y_Nakajima]
[Image: Y_Nakajima]
[Image: Y_Nakajima]
[Image: Y_Nakajima]
[Image: Y_Nakajima]
[Image: Y_Nakajima]
[Image: Y_Nakajima]
[Image: Y_Nakajima]
[Image: Y_Nakajima]
[Image: Y_Nakajima]
You can see more on Nakajima’s website or follow the modder on Twitter.
This article was previously published on February 25, 2016. It has since been updated.