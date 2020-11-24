Custom Gundam Paint Job Looks Like Stained Glass

Over the years, we’ve seen an array of custom Gundam models. This, however, has to be one of the best.
Gundam model builder Sui transformed a Nu Gundam Clear Version kit by painting the edges of the clear armor black. Sui then painted the parts with water-based clear paint, keeping the necessary transparency to give the model a stained-glass-like effect.
Below you can see before and after photos.
The result is very impressive.
Previously, Sui entered this work in the Gunpla Builders World Cup 2018 and was a finalist in the Japan competition.
No wonder. This is fantastic! Follow Sui on Twitter for more Gundam models.
