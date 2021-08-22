Former baseball player and current piece of shit Curt Schilling ran a video game studio for a while, called 38 Studios, and when it was abruptly shut down in 2012 he owed a lot of people a lot of money.



Advertisement

As we reported at the time, 38 Studios had at one time been the centrepiece of Rhode Island’s dreams of becoming a tech centre, and had received $75 million in government money to help it get set up. But Schilling’s inexperience in the industry, and the relatively poor sales performance of 38 Studio’s only major game, Kingdoms of Amalur, brought about a closure that came so swiftly that some employees were left saddled with their old mortgages, and most saw their last paychecks go unpaid.

That led to lawsuits, which after almost a decade have now seemingly concluded, with Bloomberg reporting that former employees are now receiving checks in the mail. Of course even that resolution hasn’t gone smoothly; some are reporting that the checks have been sent to the wrong address “as many of them have moved multiple times for new jobs in the years since 38 Studios closed”, and their payments will be only “14 or 20%” of what they were actually owed.

38 Studios filed for bankruptcy in 2012, but in 2016 the SEC also took action alleging investment fraud, saying “Investors weren’t fully informed when deciding to purchase the bonds that 38 Studios faced a funding shortfall even with the loan proceeds and could not develop the video game without additional sources of financing”.

Schilling’s post-38 Studios career, meanwhile, has included being hired by ESPN, almost immediately fired by ESPN for posting hateful shit, revelations he has a lot of Nazi stuff at his house and more recently throwing a big pissbaby fit over his rightful exclusion from the baseball hall of fame.