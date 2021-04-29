Baseball Superstar Mike Trout Answers Call Of Duty Hecklers In The Middle Of A Game

Photo : Tom Pennington ( Getty Images )

An actual game of Major League Baseball, that is, not a round of Call of Duty.



Baseball superstar Mike Trout is a known Call of Duty fan, and so it’s not that big a surprise that we are now in the age where fans can go to a baseball game, see Trout in the outfield and shout questions about the game at him (in this case, whether he prefers to wield an MP5 or a MAC-10).

And get an answer.

I’m now dreaming of a world where we find a Premier League player who is super into Crusader Kings III, and some kids can scream “Oi, mate, agnatic-cognatic primogeniture or confederate partition?”

And the player is like “Actually, house seniority is a succession model often overlooked”, and the crowd just goes “hrmmm, OK”.

