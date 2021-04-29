Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
Odds and Ends

Baseball Superstar Mike Trout Answers Call Of Duty Hecklers In The Middle Of A Game

lukeplunkett
Luke Plunkett
Photo: Tom Pennington (Getty Images)

An actual game of Major League Baseball, that is, not a round of Call of Duty.

Baseball superstar Mike Trout is a known Call of Duty fan, and so it’s not that big a surprise that we are now in the age where fans can go to a baseball game, see Trout in the outfield and shout questions about the game at him (in this case, whether he prefers to wield an MP5 or a MAC-10).

And get an answer.

I’m now dreaming of a world where we find a Premier League player who is super into Crusader Kings III, and some kids can scream “Oi, mate, agnatic-cognatic primogeniture or confederate partition?”

And the player is like “Actually, house seniority is a succession model often overlooked”, and the crowd just goes “hrmmm, OK”.

Luke Plunkett

Luke Plunkett is a Senior Editor based in Canberra, Australia. He has written a book on cosplay, designed a game about airplanes, and also runs cosplay.kotaku.com.

DISCUSSION

rtheolewis
RTLewis

He was mic’d up talking about the new Warzone map with an opposing player the other day, while he was on second base (around 3:30). I understand why people don’t like baseball, but the long season and slow play creates moments of levity that I personally really enjoy.