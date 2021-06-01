Crysis Remastered Trilogy Out This Fall

Image : Crytek

Another week, another development in the Department of Remakes, Remasters, and Rereleases. Crysis is the latest trilogy to get a new paint job. It’s out this fall, developer Crytek announced today, with the specific release date up in the air.



Crysis Remastered Trilogy, a packaged collection that contains somehow-remastered versions of all three first-person-shooter sandboxes, will come to PC, PS4, Xbox One, and Switch. According to Crytek, it will run “even smoother” via backward compatibility on PS5 and Xbox Series X/S, likely referring to higher framerates. It will be interesting to see if these famously demanding games take advantage of the increased hardware capabilities of the all-but-confirmed 4K Switch model, too. That extra horsepower would be a boon for keeping the games running smoothly, and the rumored 4K OLED would do these games a lot more justice than the current Switch’s humble 720p LCD.

Advertisement

Of course, the touched-up version of the first game, Crysis Remastered, already exists, released last year for PC, PS4, Xbox One, and Switch. When Crysis Remastered Trilogy lands this fall, you’ll be able to pick up either of the other two remastered games piecemeal as well.

Pricing info for all of this is still TBA, and it’s unclear whether or not players will get a “discount” by picking up the bundled collection. (For context, Crysis Remastered typically sells for $30. Though some next-gen games sell for $70, PS4 and Xbox One games are still generally $60.) It is also unclear whether or not those who already picked up Crysis Remastered will receive a benefit or incentive of some sort that counts toward picking up the trilogy. When reached for comment, representatives for Crytek were not able to immediately provide clarification.



