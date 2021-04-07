Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
News

Crysis Remastered Now Even More Remastered

fahey
Mike Fahey
Illustration for article titled Crysis Remastered Now Even More Remastered
Image: Crytek

Just when you thought classic shooter Crysis was as remastered as it was going to get, Crytek announces a new free update that fixes a whole slew of bugs while adding new graphics modes for Xbox Series X/S and PlayStation 5 consoles. Who is ready for raytraced 1080p at 30 frames per second on the Xbox Series S?

Along with adding the formerly PC exclusive Ascension level to console versions of Crysis Remastered and fixing a laundry list of issues, today’s free update gives next-generation-but-really-current-generation consoles several fancy new graphics modes. First, we’ve got the Xbox Series S which gets not one but two different choices for playing at 30 frames per second. Hooray.

XBOX SERIES S

  • Performance mode – 1080p - 60 fps
  • Quality mode - 2160p - 30 fps
  • RayTracing - 1080p - 30 fps

At least it can run Crysis. The more powerful Xbox Series X fares a bit better, with all three new modes running at 60 frames per second, including that fancy 4K quality mode.

XBOX SERIES X

  • Performance mode - 1080p - 60 fps
  • Quality mode – 2160p - 60 fps
  • RayTracing - 1440p - 60 fps

Finally, there’s the PlayStation 5, which gets an 1800p 60 frames per second quality mode. Personally, I’m all about that 1440p raytraced life.

PlayStation 5

  • Performance mode – 1080p - 60 fps
  • Quality mode - 1800p - 60 fps
  • RayTracing - 1440p - 60 fps

Sounds pretty nifty. The new update is live today and free for all players. And remember, if you’re playing the Switch version of Crysis Remastered, hahahaha why are you doing that?

DISCUSSION

FroshKiller
Jonathan Hamilton

Digital Foundry already has a video up for the Xbox patch: