The Best And Worst Parts Of Every Far Cry Game

Starting back in 2004, Far Cry has become one of Ubisoft’s biggest and most successful franchises of all time. Sure, the first game was technically developed by Crytek, the same folks who would later go on to make the Crysis series, but after that initial game, the rest have been handled by Ubisoft. These open-world shooters mix RPG mechanics, driving, stealth, and so-so attempts at satire with big, exciting, and often fun-as-heck adventures.

But no Far Cry game is perfect. So, here are the best and worst parts of every game in the franchise listed in order of release. Oh and if you are curious about which game is the best overall, check out our list ranking every game in the series from worst to best.

