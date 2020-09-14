Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
ShopSubscribe
Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
Odds and Ends

Crusader Kings III vs Tony Hawk's Pro Skater Is Exactly The Kind Of Mod We Need

lukeplunkett
Luke Plunkett
Filed to:crusader kings III
crusader kings IIIcrusader kingsmodspckotaku core
1
Save
Illustration for article titled iCrusader Kings III/i vs iTony Hawks Pro Skater/i Is Exactly The Kind Of Mod We Need
Screenshot: Tony Hawk’s Pro Crusaders 1+2

The modding scene for Crusader Kings III is still very much in its early dayswe’re a while off from seeing Westeros, for example—fans are still coming up with cool little tweaks and additions.

Advertisement
undefined
Screenshot: Tony Hawk’s Pro Crusaders 1+2

The best one I’ve seen so far is Tony Hawk’s Pro Crusaders 1+2, which adds skating as a lifestyle trait, lets you take a new decision (start skating”, lets you skate to lose stress and adds a bunch of skating-related events.

Advertisement

Oh, and also “Genghis Khan spawns as a Skate Legend”.

You can get the mod here.

undefined
Screenshot: Tony Hawk’s Pro Crusaders 1+2
G/O Media may get a commission
Baby Yoda Echo Dot 3rd Gen Stand
Baby Yoda Echo Dot 3rd Gen Stand
Luke Plunkett

Luke Plunkett is a Senior Editor based in Canberra, Australia. He has written a book on cosplay, designed a game about airplanes, and also runs cosplay.kotaku.com.

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from Kotaku

EA Is Killing Off The Origin Name Entirely

The Outer Worlds’ First DLC Is Too Cynical For Its Own Good

Charles Barkley Won't Be In NBA 2K Until Older Players Get Paid

The 12 Best Games on PlayStation Now

DISCUSSION

simulord
SimuLord

I’m afraid I can’t trust this, because the moment it says “Skate or Die”, I’ve played enough CK (going all the way back to CK1) to know how that turns out.