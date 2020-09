Screenshot : Terrifying Characters

Welcome to Terrifying Characters, a mod for Crusader Kings III that turns the otherwise fairly human-ish rulers of the game into limb-addled nightmare creatures.



Creator robertmx writes “It was my first attempt at creating a mod for a paradox game.. and uh I learnt I should never touch 3D models”, which I think is unfair, because not everything in this world (or the 11th century) needs to have its head above its neck to be beautiful.

You can download it here.