The original Crash Team Racing, released in 1999 for the PlayStation, is a very robust kart racing game, packed with tracks, racers and game modes. Beenox’s upcoming remake of the game, Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled, tops it all off with extensive character and kart customization, giving players the ability to pick and choose skins, parts, paint jobs and stickers in order to create their own unique racer.

Modern kart racers like Mario Kart 8 and the upcoming Sonic Team Racing are all about giving players the ability to trick out and personalize their rides. The original Crash Team Racing gave players 15 characters, each with their own set kart. That was fine back in the late ‘90s, but not today. If I can’t spend a half-hour picking out wheels and painstakingly placing stickers on my goofy tiny car, what’s the point? Kart customization is the sort of feature that elevates Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled beyond a simple high definition remake.

While we’ve known about skins since the remake was announced—one of the game’s pre-order bonuses is a set of character skins—kart customization is a new reveal (except for those who attended GameStop’s demo event last month). While the basic karts from the original game release will be available in the remake, players will also be able to swap out wheels and kart bodies, select custom paint details and apply decals and stickers to their rides.

Players will be able to unlock new parts, stickers and decals by playing through the game’s adventure mode or by spending Wumpa coins collected in-game. Along with custom skins for characters (including characters from Crash Team Racing follow-up Crash Nitro Kart), players should be able to cobble together a unique identity for online multiplayer.

Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled launches for the PlayStation 4, Switch and Xbox One on June 21.

