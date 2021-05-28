Covid-19 Barrier Given An JRPG Twist

Image : Takumi Armory

P erhaps you’ve seen plastic guards at stores and offices to prevent the spread of covid-19 . Bet you haven’t seen one quite like this.



Propmaker Takumi Armory has created this “RPG Version” of a splash-prevention partition. Amusingly, it’s designed to look like a fantasy role-playing game selection menu, asking what you’d like to do. There are five choices: Battle, Defend, Talk, Agree, or Flee.

Priced at 15,000 yen ($136), it’s probably not ideal for most workplaces or shops, but those with gaming tastes should very much appreciate the sentiment.

Previously, Kotaku introduced Takumi Armory’s magic-spell-inspired covid-19 barrier.

