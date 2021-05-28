Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
ShopSubscribe
Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
Kotaku EastJapan

Covid-19 Barrier Given An JRPG Twist

brianashcraft
Brian Ashcraft
Save
Alerts
Illustration for article titled Covid-19 Barrier Given An JRPG Twist
Image: Takumi Armory

Perhaps you’ve seen plastic guards at stores and offices to prevent the spread of covid-19. Bet you haven’t seen one quite like this.

Advertisement

Propmaker Takumi Armory has created this “RPG Version” of a splash-prevention partition. Amusingly, it’s designed to look like a fantasy role-playing game selection menu, asking what you’d like to do. There are five choices: Battle, Defend, Talk, Agree, or Flee.

Priced at 15,000 yen ($136), it’s probably not ideal for most workplaces or shops, but those with gaming tastes should very much appreciate the sentiment.

Previously, Kotaku introduced Takumi Armory’s magic-spell-inspired covid-19 barrier.

Brian Ashcraft

Originally from Texas, Ashcraft has called Osaka home since 2001. He has authored six books, including most recently, The Japanese Sake Bible.

DISCUSSION

bakamoichigei
Bakamoichigei

That’s some Grade-A nerd shit, and I’m here for it. 😂👍