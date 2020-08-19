Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
Kotaku East

Anime Magic Spell Turned Into Covid-19 Barrier

brianashcraft
Brian Ashcraft
Filed to:anime
animejapankotakueast
Illustration for article titled Anime Magic Spell Turned Into Covid-19 Barrier
Image: Takumi
Kotaku EastEast is your slice of Asian internet culture, bringing you the latest talking points from Japan, Korea, China and beyond.
To protect from the novel coronavirus, stores in Japan (and around the world, really) have installed plastic barriers. They might be effective, but they’re rather dull.

Twitter user Takumi Armory, which specializes in fantasy-themed props, has created this anime magic spell-style divider that it says can “defend against viruses.” 

Priced at 15,000 yen ($143), the acrylic partition measures 23.6 inches across and 24.4 inches high. Of course, masks are high recommended! 

Brian Ashcraft

Originally from Texas, Ashcraft has called Osaka home since 2001. He has authored six books, including most recently, The Japanese Sake Bible.

DISCUSSION