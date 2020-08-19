Anime Magic Spell Turned Into Covid-19 Barrier

Image : Takumi

To protect from the novel coronavirus, stores in Japan (and around the world, really) have installed plastic barriers. They might be effective, but they’re rather dull.



Twitter user Takumi Armory, which specializes in fantasy-themed props, has created this anime magic spell-style divider that it says can “defend against viruses.”

Priced at 15,000 yen ($143), the acrylic partition measures 23.6 inches across and 24.4 inches high. Of course, masks are high recommended!