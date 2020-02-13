Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.

Counter-Strike's Dust, Remade In Fortnite

Luke Plunkett
Filed to:fortnite
215
Save

It’s one of the most iconic maps in all of video games, and soon Counter-Strike’s famous Dust stage will be playable in Fortnite’s creative mode thanks to the work of some expert modders.

Team Evolve have brought the map as faithfully as Fortnite’s tools will allow, and seeing as the map will also allow creative mode’s Search and Destroy game type, you’ll be getting pretty damn close to an authentic Counter-Strike appearance, only without the weird gun skins.

Advertisement

Team Evolve will be posting the code for the map on their Twitter account in the next few days.

Luke Plunkett

Luke Plunkett is a Senior Editor based in Canberra, Australia. He has written a book on cosplay, designed a game about airplanes, and also runs cosplay.kotaku.com.

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from Kotaku

Here’s The Deal With The New Fire Emblem: Three Houses DLC

Steam Can Now Tell You What To Play Next

What The Hell Has Final Fantasy VII Remake Done To Carbuncle

Even Ronda Rousey Has An Exclusive Video Game Streaming Deal Now