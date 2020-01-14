Cosplaying Politician Elected In Taiwan

Kotaku East East is your slice of Asian internet culture, bringing you the latest talking points from Japan, Korea, China and beyond. Tune in every morning from 4am to 8am. Prev Next View All

How many politicians can say they’ve cosplayed as Asuka from Neon Genesis Evangelion? Lai Pin-yu sure can.



The 27-year-old Democratic Progressive Party candidate won a tight race in New Taipei City’s 12th District over the weekend. Taiwan News reports that Lai defeated former Taipei City Deputy Mayor Lee Yong-ping by 2,780 votes.

Advertisement

Maybe a rally she did in December dressed as Asuka helped with the...anime vote?

Before getting into politics, Lai was an activist and studied law at the prestigious National Taipei University.



Advertisement

When Lai knew she had won the seat, she uploaded a Sailor Mars from Sailor Moon cosplay photo to Facebook writing (translation via Taiwan News), “Hello friends, I am Lai Pinyu, lawmaker of New Taipei City’s 12th District. Please give me your feedback over the next four years.”

Advertisement

Besides cosplay photos, her Facebook page is filled with game, anime, and meme images:

Advertisement

Advertisement

I think her politician cosplays are the most realistic, though.



Advertisement

For more, check out Lai’s Facebook page.