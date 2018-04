Cosplayer Mosuke has recently uploaded a comparison in which she’s attempted to recreate the facial expressions of Golden Kamuy’s Asirpa.



This proves an important point, I think. Cosplay isn’t about clothes. It’s also about facial expressions. Attitude, even.

You need more than accurate threads to bring a character to life, and bravo to Mosuke for doing that.

