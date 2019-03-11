During this weekend’s cosplaying event in Osaka, people didn’t only dress up as their favorite anime and video game characters. A few people cosplayed as the recently released-from-jail Carlos Ghosn.



When Ghosn made bail, he dressed as a construction worker. His lawyer mistakenly thought the Japanese media wouldn’t recognize the disguise.

It did.

Advertisement

The lawyer has since apologized, and the Ghosn costume is now ironic cosplay fodder.



Advertisement

You don’t need cosplay events to dress as Ghosn!